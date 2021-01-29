Chandigarh, Jan 29 (PTI) Eleven more people succumbed to coronavirus, taking the toll to 5,601 in Punjab on Friday, while the infection tally rose to 1.73 lakh with 261 new cases, a health bulletin said.

There are 2,114 active cases and the number of recoveries rose to 1.65 lakh as 208 more patients recuperated, according to the bulletin.

Among the new 261 cases, Ludhiana reported 46 infections, Bathinda 32 and Jalandhar 30. Twelve critical patients are on ventilator support, while 85 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 44,44,257 samples have been collected for testing so far, it said.

