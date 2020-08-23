Ahmedabad, Aug 23 (PTI) With the addition of 1,101 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, Gujarat's COVID-19 count climbed to 86,779, the state health department said.

The death toll in the state reached 2,897 as 14 patients succumbed to the infection during the day, it said.

Also Read | Delhi Metro Services Should Be Resumed on Trial Basis, Hope Centre Will Take Decision Soon, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal.

As 972 patients were discharged from various hospitals on Sunday, the total number of recovered cases in the state rose to 69,229, the department said in a release.

The state has now achieved the recovery rate of 80 per cent, it added.

Also Read | BJP Youth Leader Soubhik Mukherjee’s Body Found Hanging at His Home in West Bengal’s Hooghly District.

As many as 60,808 samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours, with the average of 935.50 tests per million population per day.

A total of 17,56,133 samples have been tested in the state so far.

Gujarat'S COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 86,779, new cases 1,101, deaths 2,897, discharged 69,229, active cases 14,653 and people tested so far 17,56,133.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)