Goghat, August 23: The body of a BJP youth wing leader was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence in West Bengal's Hooghly district, police said on Sunday. The body of Soubhik Mukherjee was found hanging at his home in Goghat on Saturday night, they said.

The 21-year-old man was president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Goghat Mandal (unit), a police officer said. Mukherjee's body has been sent for postmortem examination, the officer said, adding further investigation is under way. Ranjan Gogoi, Ex-CJI of India, May Be BJP’s CM Candidate for Assam Assembly Elections 2021, Says Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi.

Claiming that Mukherjee was under severe mental stress, the BJP alleged he was a victim of a conspiracy hatched against him by the local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership, a charge the ruling party has denied.

The TMC, however, claimed the man had a strained relationship with a teenage girl and died by suicide. The incident came close on the heels of a BJP leader's death in a scuffle with TMC supporters over hoisting of the national flag on Independence Day in Hooghly district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)