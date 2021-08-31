Amaravati, Aug 31 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh added 1,115 fresh cases to its Covid-19 tally that now shot up to 20,14,116 on Tuesday.

The latest bulletin said 1,265 patients had recovered from the infection while 19 more succumbed in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Tuesday.

The number of active cases now came down to 14,693 after a total of 19,85,566 recoveries and 13,857 deaths.

Chittoor district reported 210 fresh cases, Krishna 165, West Godavari 125, Prakasam and Guntur 121 each and SPS Nellore 120. East Godavari reported 74 while the remaining six districts added less than 50 new cases each in a day.

Chittoor and Krishna reported four fresh fatalities each, SPS Nellore three, Guntur and Prakasam two each, East Godavari, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari one each in 24 hours.

