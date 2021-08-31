Thane, August 31: In an incident of road rage, an 18-year-old boy was beaten to death by eight to nine men for overtaking the motorbike of one of the accused at Mira Road area of Maharashtra’s Thane district. The deceased has been identified as Shubham Bhuvad. The incident took place on Sunday night. The police have arrested eight accused so far. Delhi Man Thrashed After Road Rage Incident in Punjabi Bagh, Watch Shocking Video.

Bhuvad was returning from Hatkesh to his residence in Mira Road’s Silver Park when he was beaten up by the accused. As per reports, the altercation broke out between Bhuvad and one of the accused, identified as Jatin Upoadhayay, as the victim overtook his bike. All the accused were reported to be in their 20s and 30s. Mumbai Road Rage Video: Man Rams His Autorickshaw Into Bike After Heated Argument With Biker.

“The victim had an altercation with one of the arrested accused, Jatin Upadhyay, who was also on a bike. Jatin contacted his friends who quickly reached the spot and beat up the victim and fled from the spot,” reported The Indian Express quoting a police inspector of Kashimira Police Station, Sanjay Hazare, as saying.

After beating up the boy, all the accused fled from the spot. The passerby rushed Bhuvad to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Some of the accused even have criminal records. Bhuvad has sustained injuries on his chest, nose and private parts. The police scanned the CCTV footage of the area and arrested eight accused. A case has been registered under sections 302, 147, 143 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The victim lived with his parents.

