Amravati, Aug 25 (PTI) Recording 100-plus cases for the third consecutive day, Amravati district took its COVID-19 count to 4,800 on Tuesday, an official said.

With 113 new cases, the coronavirus tally in the district rose to 4,800, while no fresh death was reported in the last 24 hours, said a statement from the civil surgeon's office.

As many as 103 patients were discharged, taking the count of recovered cases 3,504, it said.

The number of active cases stood at 1,184, the statement said, adding the rural belt reported 47 new patients, taking its count to 1,355.

