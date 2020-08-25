Mumbai, August 25: Miraculously, after a four-year-old child, a woman survived the building crash that has killed 13 people so far in Maharashtra's Raigad district. Rescue workers on Tuesday pulled Mehrunissa Abdul Hamid Kazi from the rubble of the five-storey building Tarique Garden in Mahad that collapsed a day earlier. Videos showed Kazi being carried out from the rubble by a group of rescuers. Rs 5 Lakh Ex Gratia to Family of Each Person Killed in Raigad Building Collapse.

Kazi was trapped under the debris of concrete and steel for more than 25 hours. Earlier today, four-year-old Mohammed Bangi was pulled out from the debris alive by rescue workers. NDRF Director-General Satya Narayan Pradhan called Mohammed a "miracle boy" after his safe rescue. He sustained only minor injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is said to be stable.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the building crash has reached 13 after nine more bodies were retrieved on Tuesday. The deceased include 6 men, 5 women and two children. More than 80 people have been rescued so far. Six people have been booked in connection with the building crash. They include the builder, the architect, the RCC consultant, the contractor, the then CEO of the civic body and the chief engineer.

According to the police, the FIR has been registered under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life) and 34 (acts by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). "We will not spare people responsible for this collapse. They murdered innocent people," state Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said.

The residential building suddenly came crashing down on Monday around 6 pm, in Mahad town, some 170 kms south of Mumbai. Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde ordered a thorough probe into the incident. What led to the building to collapse is under investigation.

