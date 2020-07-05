Pune, Jul 4 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Pune district reached 27,311 after 1,168 people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday, an official said.

The death toll reached 835 as 31 people succumbed to the infection during the day, he added.

Of the 1,168 cases, Pune city accounted for 816 and Pimpri Chinchwad 226.

With this, the number of cases in Pune city crossed the 20,000-mark and stood at 20,588, while the count in Pimpri Chinchwad was 4,398, he added.

