Kolkata, July 4: A member of the West Bengal-ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party was shot at by an unknown assailant on Saturday. The incident was reported in Barrackpore, the town located close to Kolkata. The victim was rushed to a hospital, and is reported to have sustained injuries on her leg.

The female TMC member who was fired upon has been identified as Champa Das. She is the party councillor from ward number 2 of North Barrackpore Municipality. The attacker reportedly succeeded from fleeing from the spot of crime after firing upon her.

The police officials were informed after the shooting took place. A team of cops have launched a search operation to identify and nab the miscreant, reports said.

Trinamool Councillor Attacked

Update by ANI

The incident was reported a day after a Trinamool worker, along with a member of Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist), was found dead in South 24 Parganas district. Their corpses were recovered from Kultali area of the district, where members of both the outfits had clashed earlier on Friday. The deceased were identified as TMC's Ashwini Manna and SUCI's Sudhanshu Jana.

