Ahmedabad, Dec 13 (PTI) Gujarat recorded 1,175 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, which increased its infection tally to 2,27,683, the state health department said.

With the death of 11 patients, the fatality count in the state rose to 4,171, it said.

Also Read | Captain Amarinder Singh Lashes Out at Arvind Kejriwal, Accuses Delhi CM of ‘Exploiting’ Farmers’ Protest.

A total of 1,347 patients were discharged during the day, pushing the number of recovered cases in the state to 2,10,214, the department said in the statement.

The number of active cases is 13,298, it said.

Also Read | Mumbai Film Actress Again Victim of Perverted Calls, Year After Facing Sexual Harassment From WhatsApp Caller.

As many as 55,989 tests were conducted throughout the state on Sunday. With this, the total count of samples tested so far went up to 86,69,576.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,27,683, new cases 1,175, deaths 4,171, active cases 13,298 and people tested so far 86,69,576.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)