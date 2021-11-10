Gangtok, Nov 9 (PTI) Sikkim on Tuesday reported 12 new COVID-19 cases, eight more than the previous day, with the caseload rising to 32,058, a health department bulletin said.

Seven new cases were recorded in East Sikkim, three in West Sikkim and two in North Sikkim.

The death toll remained at 400 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The Himalayan state now has 122 active cases, while 332 patients have migrated out and 31,204 people have recovered from the disease.

Sikkim is among the leading states in the country with nearly 88 per cent of eligible beneficiaries having received both doses of vaccines, an official claimed on Tuesday.

"Altogether, 87.69 per cent of eligible people have been inoculated with both doses of COVID vaccines," health director Pempa T. Bhutia told reporters.

East Sikkim has logged the highest number of coronavirus cases so far at 17,847, followed by South Sikkim at 7,050, West Sikkim at 6,158 and North Sikkim at 671.

The state has so far conducted over 2.63 lakh sample tests, including 478 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The positivity rate and the recovery ratio are currently at 2.5 per cent and 98.4 per cent respectively.

