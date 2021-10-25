New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy died after being hit by a tempo in north Delhi's Majnu ka Tila on Monday, police said.

The deceased was a resident of a slum cluster in the area, they said.

The accident took place when the boy was playing with his friends on a street near his house, a senior police officer said.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Shriram (35) of Aruna Nagar Market, was caught by the public on the spot, he said, adding that the man sustained injuries in the commotion.

He was taken to the Sushrut Trauma Center for treatment, the officer added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said a case was registered and the driver arrested.

