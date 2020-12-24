Kohima, Dec 24 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,890 on Thursday as 13 more people tested positive for the infection, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Of the fresh cases, six were reported from Dimapur, five from Kohima and two from Mokokchung, he said.

Eighty-three people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, pushing the recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state to an all-time high of 95.68 per cent, the official said.

Nagaland now has 305 active cases, while 11,377 people have recovered from the disease and 77 have died, Health Department Director Dr Denis Hangsing said.

Altogether 131 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Kohima has the highest number of active cases at 118, followed by Dimapur (110) and Mokokchung (47).

The state has so far conducted 10,606 rapid antigen tests, while 72,241 samples were tested through RT-PCR method and 36,651 through TrueNat, Hangsing added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)