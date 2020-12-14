Port Blair, Dec 14 (PTI) Thirteen more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the tally in the Union Territory to 4,818, a health department official said on Monday.

Of the fresh cases, seven were detected during contact tracing while six have travel history, he said.

Eight more people were cured of the disease on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,673, the official said.

The Union Territory now has 84 active cases while 61 people have died of the infection so far, he said.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 1,51,996 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 3.17 per cent, he added.

