Srinagar, Oct 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 133 fresh COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 3,29,563, while one more death pushed the toll to 4,423, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 36 were from the Jammu division and 97 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 5 Held for Selling SIM Cards on Fake IDs to Cyber Fraudsters and Criminals.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 57 cases followed by 14 cases in Budgam district.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Daily-Wage Labourer Jumps to Death From Hyderabad Metro Station.

There are 1,339 active cases in the union territory, while the total number of recovered patients is 3,23,801, they said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic is 4,423 as one fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said, there were 46 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as no fresh case was reported since last evening.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)