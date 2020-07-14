New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) By 2022, there will be at least 133 million jobs globally combining humans efforts, machines and algorithms, a not-for-profit organisation said on Tuesday, stressing the need for increasing digital and English literacy for youth in India.

There is a marked disconnect between what academia produces and what the industry wants and the need is to skill the youth in emerging industry areas of technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, green energy, among others, it said.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir | Pakistan Violates Ceasefire at LoC in Akhnoor Sector, Indian Army Retaliates: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 14, 2020.

The remarks were made by NGO Wadhwani Foundation on the eve of World Youth Skills Day (July 15), observed by the United Nations to emphasise the need for skill development among young generation.

According to the UN, in 2016 there were 259 million young people not in employment, education or training (NEET) - a number that rose to an estimated 267 million in 2019, and is projected to continue climbing to around 273 million in 2021.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Address Youth on Occasion of World Youth Skills Day 2020 Which Also Marks 5th Anniversary of Skill India Mission.

"In terms of percentage, the trend was also slightly up from 21.7 per cent in 2015 to 22.4 per cent in 2020 - implying that the international target to reduce the NEET rate by 2020 will be missed," it said in a report.

Stressing the need for Citing figures from World Economic Forum, the foundation's president and CEO Ajay Kela said there will be "at least 133 million jobs that marry division of labour between humans, machines and algorithms will emerge globally by 2022".

"The government could address the serious mismatch what academia produces and what the industry wants. With a global knowledge-led economy driven by technology and globalisation, skill the next generation of youth on 21st Century skills by mainstreaming employability skills such as problem solving, critical thinking, customer centricity, digital and English literacy which are largely ignored in academia," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)