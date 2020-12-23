Raipur, Dec 23 (PTI) With 1,337 new cases, the COVID- 19 tally in Chhattisgarh went up to 2,71,194 on Wednesday while the death toll reached 3,227 as 15 new fatalities were recorded, a health official said.

The number of people who have recovered reached 2,52,332 as 172 people were discharged from various hospitals while 1,257 patients completed their home isolation.

The tally of active cases stood at 15,635.

Raipur district reported 206 new cases, taking its total count to 51,354 including 698 deaths.

Rajnandgaon witnessed 130 new cases, Bilaspur 125, Durg 100, Raigarh 88 and Balod 82 among other districts.

Of 15 deaths, five took place on Wednesday, two on Tuesday and eight deaths had taken place earlier, the official said.

A total of 32,179 samples were tested on Wednesday, taking the total number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state to 33,00,859.

