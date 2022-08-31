Srinagar, Aug 31 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 140 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, raising the tally to 4,77,784, officials said.

While 25 cases were reported from the Jammu division, 115 cases were reported from the Kashmir valley, they said.

Also Read | #UPDATE | One Terrorist Killed. Operation in Progress. Further Details Shall Follow: … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The death toll due to the disease stood at 4,782, the officials said, adding no fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours in the union territory.

There are 1,091 active cases, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,71,911, they said.

Also Read | Employment News: Your Chance To Work With Premier Government Organisations; Check Details.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)