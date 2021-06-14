Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Sunday seized 140 tortoises from the Saket Express at Uttar Pradesh's Manikpur Junction.

The train bound for Mumbai had originated from Uttar Pradesh's Faizabad.

The seized reptiles were brought to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Manikpur, from where the creatures were handed over to Forest Department's officer (Manikpur Range) TP Singh.

"Assistant sub-inspector Ashok Yadav and constable Rakesh Meena and GRP Manikpur staff were conducting a joint investigation operation at Manikpur station. During this time the Lokmanya Tilak-bound train arrived and a black coloured unclaimed bag was reported from under seat 51 of coach number D-2. Upon checking in the said coach, about 140 tortoises, banned creatures were found in the bag," the North Central (NC) Railways said in a statement. (ANI)

