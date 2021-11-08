Shimla, Nov 8 (PTI) A medical officer, fifteen staff members and students of Hamirpur medical college are among 145 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, officials said.

Besides, death toll in the hill state rose to 3,767 with five more fatalities while the 145 new cases, including 37 in Hamirpur district, alone pushed the virus tally in the state to 2,25,035, a state health official said.

Three deaths due to Covid were reported in Kangra district, one each in Shimla and Hamirpur between the age group of 61 and 92, he added.

According to the state health department, the number of active cases now stands at 1,123, including 398 in Kangra and 240 in Hamirpur.

The number of recoveries so far reached 2,20,128 with 233 patients having recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, the official said.

