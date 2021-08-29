Visuals from the site of the LPG cylinder blast in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 (ANI): The number of people who sustained injuries in the wake of a LPG cylinder blast in Mumbai's Dharavi area on Sunday has gone up to 15, according to municipal corporation officials.

As per latest reports, five people have sustained serious injuries. All the 15 injured has been rushed to Sion Hospital, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said today.

The incident took place 12.28 pm at Shahu Nagar, Kamla Nagar Opposite Mubarak Hotel in Dharavi.

Upon receiving information of the blast, Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and managed to extinguish the blaze.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

