New Delhi, August 29: The date for entrance exam for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade Admission Test (IIFT) MBA programme 2022-24 was released on Saturday. As per the schedule, the IIFT MBA entrance examination will be held on December 5. The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 68 different cities across India by the National testing Agency (NTA). The registration process will begin on September 1. Candidates can apply through the official website of IIFT- iift.ac.in.

Applicants who appear for the IIFT MBA entrance exam can register till October 15. The exam fee for students under SC/ST/ Transgender/PWD category will be Rs 1000 and Rs 2,50 for the remaining students. The entrance exam to IIFT MBA (IB) 2022-24 programme will be administered by the NTA. The exam will be for two hours and will be conducted in the English language. GATE 2022 Registration Process to Begin From August 30; IIT Kharagpur Launches Official Website.

There will be a multiple choice objective type in the written test. Quantitative Analysis, Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning, Reading Comprehension & Verbal Ability and General Awareness will be covered in the exam. The admit card will be released in November. IDBI Executive Admit Card 2021 Released At Offcial Website idbibank.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

"The exam would be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA), an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India for the third time for IIFT. IIFT's CBT will be conducted for admission to MBA (IB) 2022-24 programme at New Delhi, Kolkata, and Kakinada (AP) Campuses," a press release said.

Candidates should have a recognised Bachelor's degree of a minimum of three years duration in any discipline with a minimum of 50 percent marks to apply for the IIFT MBA 2022-24 programme. For SC/ST candidates, they need to have a minimum of 45 percent marks in Bachelor's degree.

