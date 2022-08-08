Chandigarh, Aug 8 (PTI) The Haryana government on Monday informed the state assembly that 1,515 security personnel have been deployed for 464 protectees which include parliamentarians from the state, former MPs, sitting and ex-MLAs.

Security has been provided on a "positional and threat basis" and police personnel of various ranks are deputed in the security of these protectees, the House was informed in a written reply to a question raised by INLD MLA Abhay Singh Chautala.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 17-Year-Old Minor Girl Gang-Raped Near Railway Station.

While 66 security personnel had been deployed for 15 parliamentarians from the state including five Rajya Sabha MPs, 17 personnel were in security of six ex-MPs, 811 in the security of 90 sitting MLAs, 98 were deployed for security of 37 former legislators while 532 personnel had been deputed for the security of 316 persons/leaders to various other categories, the House was informed.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has the 'Z' plus security cover, Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala has the 'Z' cover while former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has been given 'Y' category security cover.

Also Read | Maharashtra Weather Update: Red, Orange Alerts Issued for Several Parts of Vidarbha for Next Five Days.

Among other protectees include former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, state BJP chief O P Dhankar, some journalists, an RTI activist, many senior ex-bureaucrats and former top cops.

Abhay Chautala had sought to know the names of parliamentarians, former MPS, present and ex-MLAs and persons/leaders related to other various categories who have been provided security on government expenditure in the state from October 2019 till date.

Meanwhile, Abhay, who is the younger son of INLD chief O P Chautala, alleged that some of the protectees among 464 had been extended security cover "because they are in some way linked to the BJP".

He was speaking on the Calling Attention Motion on law and order issues, including threat calls to some legislators.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)