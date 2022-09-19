New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): National Capital has reported 396 cases of dengue this year so far, according to an MCD data.

So far, 152 dengue cases have been recorded in the month of September itself, while 75 cases of dengue were reported in the entire month of August.

Also Read | Dasara 2022: APSRTC To Operate 1,081 Special Buses From September 29 to October 10 To Clear Festival Rush.

On the other hand, this year has not witnessed any dengue-related death.

Moreover, 92 cases of malaria and 17 cases of chikungunya have been reported.

Also Read | Haryana Aims To Procure 41,850 Metric Tonnes Moong From October.

According to MCD reports, in the month of September, 43 cases of malaria and 3 cases of chikungunya have been reported.

Earlier, 51 dengue cases were reported in the capital in the month of September alone, according to MCD data.

In the whole of August, 75 cases of dengue were reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)