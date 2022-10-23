Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 23 (ANI): The 6th edition of 'Deepotsav' celebrations started on Sunday morning with sixteen spectacular tableaux based on episodes from the Ramayana taken out in the holy city.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh flagged off the themed tableaux, which were taken out from Udaya Intersection to Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya.

Also Read | “Special Win. Thank You to All Our Fans for Turning Up in Numbers,” Tweets Indian Batter … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Speaking on occasion, the Minister of Tourism and Culture said that the stage is set for Deepotsav celebrations on a grand note in 'Ram Nagari' today, adding the number of diyas (earthen lamps) to be lit up to celebrate Deepotsav will set a new world record. In this Deepotsav, the symbolic coronation of Lord Ram will be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Deepotsav celebrations will remind visitors of Ayodhya as it was in Tretayuga when Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after conquering Lanka and how the people of Ayodhya had welcomed him. Treaty will come alive today in Ayodhya," he said.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh To Give Rs 1 Lakh to Panchayats for Not Burning Stubble.

Jaiveer Singh further added that the event will introduce the world to the rich Sanatan culture and traditions of India and the significance of Lord Ram for every Indian.

"The tableaux have been designed by the Tourism department and the Information department and will replicate Balkans, Ayodhyakand, Kishkindhakand, Aranyakand and Lanka Kand episodes, in addition to presenting glimpses of the Yogi government's campaign against criminals and land mafia," the Tourism and Culture Minister said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)