Chandigarh, Oct 23: Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Sunday announced to give Rs one lakh each to the village panchayats of his constituency, who do not burn paddy stubble. This amount will be given from his discretionary quota.

Sandhwan said the burning of stubble has a harmful impact on the environment along with the loss of fertility of the land.

According to principles of Gurbani, the people love nature the most. As the people become aware about the harmful effects of stubble burning, they are abandoning this trend.

He added that the day is not far when the people of the state will completely abandon the trend of burning the stubble.

The Speaker has not only continuously made people aware about the harmful impact of stubble burning, but has also felicitated people who did not burn the stubble.

Last week, he felicitated farmers of different districts during a ceremony at the state Assembly.

In the ceremony, 18 farmers from Faridkot district, 13 from Moga, 10 from Sangrur, 1 from Ropar, 10 from Gurdaspur and seven from Ludhiana and Barnala each were felicitated.

