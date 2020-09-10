Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], September 10 (ANI): As many as 1,601 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths were reported in Jharkhand on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 56,897 in the state.

As many as 1,297 recoveries were also reported in the state.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 23,816 COVID-19 Cases; States Coronavirus Tally Crosses 9.6 Lakh-Mark.

The total number of cases includes 40,659 recoveries, 512 deaths and 15,726 active cases, the state health department said.

India's COVID-19 case count has crossed the 43-lakh mark with a spike of 89,706 new cases. (ANI)

Also Read | Punjab Govt Blocks 38 Facebook, 49 Twitter And 21 Youtube Accounts For Spreading Rumours About COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)