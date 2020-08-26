Ahmedabad, Aug 26 (PTI) Ahmedabad's COVID-19 tally rose to 30,682 with the addition of 163 new cases on Wednesday, the Gujarat health department said.

With five more patients succumbing to the virus, the death toll rose to 1,697 in Ahmedabad district, it said.

The number of recovered patients in Ahmedabad increased to 25,605 with 164 patients getting discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, it said.

Ahmedabad city reported 144 new cases and the rural parts of the district 19, the department said in a release.

Four deaths were reported from the city and one from rural Ahmedabad, it added.

