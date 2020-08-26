Bhopal, August 26: Scores were left injured after a roof collapsed in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh where people had gathered to watch the funeral procession of a slain soldier. No casualties were incurred in the incident. The number of those injured were not revealed in the preliminary reports. The condition of none of the injured was reported as serious.

As per the video which came to the fore, dozens of people could be seen atop of a roof of a structure to watch the final rites procession of Indian Army jawan Manish Vishwakarma. The 22-year-old soldier lost his life in line of action while combating militants in Jammu & Kashmir's Baramulla. Baramulla Encounter: 3 LeT Terrorists Behind Kreeri Attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Says IGP Vijay Kumar.

Watch Video of Roof Collapse

#WATCH Roof collapsed in Rajgarh, #MadhyaPradesh today with people on it who were witnessing the final rites procession of slain soldier Manish Vishwakarma who was injured in Baramullah encounter. No casualties were reported in the roof collapse incident. pic.twitter.com/XZOdTRfcuR — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2020

The funeral procession took place in Khujner town of Rajgarh district on Wednesday. The soldier was laid to rest with full state honours. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan led the nation in mourning his demise. "Despite providing proper treatment, patriot Manish Carpenter, who was seriously injured in a terror attack on security forces near Baramulla in Kashmir, can't be saved. He fought bravely while performing his duties," Chouhan said.

Congress' MP unit and former CM Kamal Nath also expressed sorrow over his demise."The sacrifice of such valiant son will not go in vain. Madhya Pradesh is proud of him," he said.

