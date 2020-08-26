Bhubaneswar, August 26: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government on Wednesday announced that all schools and colleges in the state will remain closed till Durga Puja holidays amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, all the educational institutions were ordered to be remain shut till August 31.

Issuing the state government's order, Chief Minister's Office said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Schools and colleges in Odisha will remain closed till Durga Puja holidays, in view of ongoing COVID19 pandemic." CM Patnaik decided while holding a review meeting of the COVID situation in the state. Mamata Banerjee Announces Total Lockdown in West Bengal on Sept 7, 11 and 12 Amid COVID-19, Orders All Educational Institutes to Remain Shut Till Sept 20.

Here's what CMO said:

Schools and colleges in #Odisha will remain closed till Durga Puja holidays, in view of ongoing #COVID19 pandemic: Chief Minister's Office — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Wednesday stated that it recorded 330 new COVID-19 cases, out of which 139 were detected from quarantine centres and the remaining from local contact ones. Union Health Ministry data show that in Odisha 24,333 cases are active while 59,470 have recovered. However, 428 people died due to COVID-19.

