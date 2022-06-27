New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has approved projects worth Rs 13.58 crore for revamping 17 roads in the national capital, an official statement said on Monday

A total of 12.83 km of roads in Tilak Nagar, Vikaspuri and Janakpuri areas will be covered under these projects, it said.

Also Read | Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Bhiwandi Man Booked for Insulting Prophet Mohammad in WhatsApp Group.

Sisodia, who also holds charge of the Public Works Department (PWD), directed officials to complete the work in the stipulated time.

"The PWD has expedited the work of road strengthening and beautification across the city. The department is using modern technologies and global standards of street design to give a new look to the city roads.

Also Read | Agnipath Protests: Congress Stages Nationwide Satyagraha Against Agnipath Recruitment Scheme.

"Along with road strengthening and maintenance, the special focus of the department is on beautifying the prominent city roads to provide a pleasant commuting experience to commuters," he said.

PWD officials had carried out a thorough inspection of roads to assess their requirements. Following this, the projects were prepared and approved by the government, the statement said.

Besides making the roads long-lasting, the PWD is emphasising on road markings and plantations, etc., it said.

Sisodia said the PWD is working in a phased manner to make the city roads better.

During the inspections in these areas, it was found that the residents had to face a lot of inconvenience due to the old dilapidated roads, he said.

"Taking cognisance of the situation, a new road maintenance project is being started in these areas to avoid any inconvenience to the common public. This will improve the interconnectivity in the area and save the time of commuters," he added.

The minister said the government is determined to provide a hassle-free commuting experience to the residents of Delhi and is following the global standards of street design to make the city roads better and safer.

The roads that will be getting a facelift in Tilak Nagar and Vikaspuri are Keshopur Sabzi Mandi Road, Tilak Vihar Main Road, Pelican Road, Ashok Nagar Road, Chaukhandi Road, Guru Virjanand Marg to District Park Vikas Puri, Brain Public School Road, KR Mangalam Road and Shaheed Rajguru Marg.

The roads that will be renovated in Janakpuri are Prof. Joginder Singh Marg, Major Deepak Tyagi Marg, Lal Sai Marg, 60 Futa Road, Possangi Pur Road, A-1 Block Main Road, Road in Opposite A-1 Block and Asalat Pur Road - 1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)