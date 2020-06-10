India News | 17 New Coronavirus Cases in Chhattisgarh, Count 1,262

Raipur, Jun 10 (PTI) Seventeen more people tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 1,262, a health official here said.

On Tuesday, an elderly COVID-19 patient died at a hospital in Raipur, raising death toll to six, he added.

"Ten new patients were reported from Balrampur district, two each from Korba and Durg districts and one each from Koriya, Bilaspur and Bemetara," the official said.

Fourteen patients were discharged from three hospitals in the state following recovery on Wednesday, he said.

A 70-year-old patient, native of Bhilai town in Durg district, died on Tuesday at AIIMS Raipur.

He was admitted to the AIIMS with a head injury on June 5 and subsequently tested positive for the virus infection.

The health official also claimed that all six deaths of coronavirus patients in Chhattisgarh were because of comorbidities (existing chronic health issues).

At present, 2,43,050 people have been kept in 20,059 quarantine centres in the state while 57,430 people are in home quarantine as a precautionary measure, he said.

Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases-1,262, new cases-17, deaths-6, discharged-395, active cases-861, people tested so far-94,576.

