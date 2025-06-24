Hyderabad, Jun 24 (PTI) As many as 17 people from Telangana, who were stranded in the conflict-hit Middle East region, returned to India on Tuesday.

In line with the continuous monitoring efforts initiated by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Telangana government is closely coordinating the safe return of its citizens from the region, said an official release, adding six students had arrived on Monday.

The dedicated helpdesk and support team at Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi, remain actively engaged in receiving and assisting all incoming passengers, the release further stated.

All the returnees have made their onward travel arrangements to Hyderabad at their own expense. Telangana Bhavan staff are providing necessary assistance, including reception at the airport, refreshments, and coordination until the passengers board their domestic flights, it added.

Further arrivals are expected later today, and the state government is maintaining close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian embassies to facilitate additional evacuations, particularly from Israel, where outbound flights remain disrupted due to temporary airspace closures.

