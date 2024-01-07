New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): A seventeen-year-old student allegedly died after jumping off the terrace of a building in Delhi's Narela area, police said on Sunday.

The Delhi Police received a PCR call at 12:54 pm on Sunday stating that a person may have died after jumping off the terrace of a building at Pocket 1C between Sectors A1 to A4 in Narela.

The police team reached the spot and found the dead body of the boy, who was identified as Mayank (17), a resident of Gandhi Ashram Road in Narela.

The boy was a student in the 11th grade, police said, adding that after an inquiry, it was found out that the deceased left his home at around 10:30 AM for coaching classes at the Gyangunj coaching centre in Narela.

Police said that on inquiry from the security guard at the main gate of the building complex, it was found that the deceased entered the building complex at 11:30 AM. From the entry register, it was found that he wanted to go to E3-406 and the same address was written on his left palm in blue ink, they added. The crime team was then called to the spot for inspection.

The body of the deceased has been kept at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, police said adding that the statement of the security guard and eyewitnesses were recorded.

The police said that they have not been able to find any evidence of foul play and it appears to be a case of suicide.

The case is being investigated under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

