New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy died after suffering an electric shock in southeast Delhi's Taimoor Nagar, police said on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Sohail, they added.

On visiting the spot, police officials found out that there was a problem of waterlogging in the area due to rain and the boy suffered the electric shock as snapped live wires were submerged in the water, a senior officer said.

The incident took place around 12 noon on Sunday, police said, adding that the boy was declared brought dead by doctors at a hospital.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident, they said.

