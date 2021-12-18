Dehradun, Dec 18 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday announced that recruitment to 1,718 posts in the police department will be made soon.

These include 1,521 posts of constables and 197 posts of sub-inspectors, he said.

Soon after assuming charge as chief minister in July, Dhami had said giving jobs to the youths will be his first priority.

