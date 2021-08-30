Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 (ANI): As many as 18 children tested positive for COVID-19 at a children's home in Maharashtra's Mankhurd on Sunday.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), all children have been shifted to an isolation ward at a COVID centre in Vashi Naka.

"Eighteen children have tested positive for COVID-19 at a children's home in Mankhurd. All children have been shifted to an isolation ward at a COVID centre in Vashi Naka," BMC said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's increase in COVID-19 cases continued on Sunday, with the State reporting 4,666 new ones against 3,301 patients being discharged.

The active case tally rose to 52,844. As many as 131 deaths pushed the State's cumulative fatalities to 1,37,157. (ANI)

