Samsung, the South Korean technology giant, recently unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable phones in India. The next-generation foldable devices were introduced in just two colour options. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 gets Phantom Black and Phantom Green, while the Galaxy Z Flip 3 gets Phantom Black and Cream. The company is now planning to expand the colour palette of the foldable devices by adding new colour options. Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple Smartphone With Exynos 7884B SoC Launched.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

According to tipster Ishan Agrawal, Samsung will introduce a new lavender colour for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in lavender colour, while the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will see a new Phantom Silver shade. The former will get the new colour on the 128GB variant, whereas the latter will be launched in the 256GB configuration. It's worth noting that the exact sale date of the new colour is currently unknown, but we can expect it to be launched in India soon.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 boasts a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display with 1768 x 2208 pixels resolution. It also gets a 6.2-inch AMOLED secondary panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The Galaxy Z Flip 3, on the other hand, sports a 6.7-inch primary display. The device also gets a 1.9-inch cover screen. It is also protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes equipped with a 4MP under-display camera on the inside. There's also a 10MP selfie camera positioned on the cover screen. The phone gets a triple rear camera module at the back that comprises a 12MP primary lens, a 12MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with two 12MP rear camera setups along with a 10MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (Photo Credits: Samsung)

Both the phones come powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 SoC. The processor on the Z Fold 3 is paired with 12GB of RAM, while the one on the Z Flip 3 gets 8GB of RAM. The Galaxy Fold 3 is backed by a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast charging, while the Galaxy Z Flip 3 packs a 3,300mAh battery with 15W charging support.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2021 12:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).