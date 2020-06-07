India News | 18 More Die of COVID-19 in TN; Highest Single Day Spike of 1,515 Cases

Chennai, June 7 (PTI): Eighteen more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, which reported its highest single day spike of 1,515 fresh cases on Sunday, the health department said.

This is the eighth consecutive day that the state has been reporting more than 1,000 cases.

With these deaths, the number of those who have lost their lives due to coronavirus in Tamil Nadu stood at 269, the department said in a bulletin.

The number of people cured from the disease on Sunday was 604, totalling 16,999 as of date.

Eighteen among the 1,515 cases were returnees from other states and foreign countries, taking the total number of those affected due to the contagion in the state to 31,667, it said.

Chennai recorded a new high among districts with 1,155 COVID-19 cases, totalling 22,149 till date, the bulletin said.

