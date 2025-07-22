Paradip, Jul 22 (PTI) An 18-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped by two men when she was returning home with a friend, taken to a farmland and raped in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 8.30 pm on Monday, and the survivor was admitted to the district headquarters hospital in a critical condition.

The survivor was returning home along with a female friend after attending a birthday party in another village when they were attacked, her father alleged in the police complaint.

She was taken to a farmland and gang raped, while her friend managed to run away, the complaint said.

Jagatsinghpur's BJP MLA Amarendra Das said the police have launched a manhunt to nab the culprits.

"I have spoken to the SP. Stringent action will be taken against the culprits," he said.

Jagatsinghpur Sadar police station's officer-in-charge Pravas Sahoo visited the scene of the crime and recovered a mobile phone.

According to the police complaint, the survivor returned home profusely bleeding, following which she was rushed to the hospital.

Police said they were questioning the survivor's friend and her mother.

A spate of crimes against women is being reported from the state, triggering protests by the opposition, which is alleging that the one-year-old BJP government is failing to maintain the law and order situation in the state.

BJD leader Priyabrat Mohapatra said, "We will gherao the SP office till all the culprits are arrested."

