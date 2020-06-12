India News | 19 More COVID-19 Cases in Manipur, Tally Rises to 385

Imphal, Jun 12 (PTI) Nineteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur in the last 24 hours, taking the state tally to 385, officials said on Friday.

All the 19 had recently returned to Manipur from other states and were lodged at different quarantine centres, they said.

Of the fresh cases, nine are from Kakching district, four from Ukhrul district, two from Imphal West and one each from Noney, Tamenglong, Kangpokpi and Imphal East, a statement issued by COVID-19 Common Control Room said.

All the 19 people have been shifted to a hospital in the state capital.

Of the total 385 COVID-19 cases in Manipur, 312 are active as 73 patients have recovered from the disease, officials added.

