East Garo Hills (Meghalaya) [India], July 19 (ANI): A 19-year-old girl was hacked to death in broad daylight at a village in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills district, police said. The incident occurred on Friday at Samgong village, near Williamnagar, in the East Garo Hills district.

Stephen A. Rynjah, Superintendent of Police of East Garo Hills district, told ANI that the victim is 19 years old and a resident of Dawa Matchakolgre, Williamnagar, East Garo Hills district. A manhunt is underway to trace the accused.

"The accused person James R Sangma was supposedly in a relationship with the victim, but investigation is on to ascertain the same. On July 18, he contacted her and asked her to meet him, but instead ambushed her in Samgong area of Williamnagar and hacked her with an axe leading to her death," East Garo Hills district SP Stephen A Rynjah said.

He further said that a Special Team under the command of the Additional SP, Williamnagar, assisted by the DSP (HQ & Crime) and various other officers, has been constituted to track and nab the accused person at the earliest.

In a separate incident from Andhra Pradesh a man named Giri allegedly murdered his wife and two daughters and then attempted to take his own life.

According to police reports, Giri and his wife, Hemalatha, had two daughters. In a heinous act, Giri reportedly pushed his wife and daughters into a well. A family member stated that he received a call informing him that Giri had thrown his wife and children into a well. When locals rushed to the spot, they found that Giri had tried to slit his own throat in an apparent suicide attempt.

The bodies of Hemalatha and the younger daughter were recovered from the well. A search operation is underway to locate the elder daughter. Pakala Inspector Sudharshan Prasad confirmed that Giri killed his wife and daughters by pushing them into a well.

He said, "Giri, who is now undergoing treatment at a private hospital, is out of danger. A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing." (ANI)

