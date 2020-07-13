Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): A total of 1,935 new COVID-19 cases and 37 fatalities have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours.

According to the state's COVID Control Room, 1,030 patients have also been discharged in the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state stand at 31,103 including 14,274 active cases, 16,464 discharged patients and 365 deaths due to the virus. (ANI)

