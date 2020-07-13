Mumbai, July 13: In what could be good news for job seekers, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said that it plans to hire 40,000 freshers this year from Indian campuses, which is the same level of hiring as last year, despite a revenue loss in the last quarter due to the novel coronavirus crisis. The firm is also planning to double its US campus hiring to 2,000 to lower the burden on H-1B and L-1 work visas which have become difficult to get in recent times, Times of India reported.

TCS Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Milind Lakkad, speaking to the TOI, said, "Our key strategy for building from the bottom doesn’t change. The 40,000 [in India] might become 35,000 or 45,000 — that’s a tactical call we will make”. Asian Paints Gives Salary Hike to Its Employees Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, No Lay-Offs.

Lakkad also informed that TCS has honoured all 40,000 offers it made last year. He said that new recruits will join the company in mid-July. “Some 8,000 to 11,000 recruits undertake online assessments every week. Over 8,000 fresher recruits completed one or more digital certifications before joining,” he told the publication.

A Business Insider report from April 2020 revealed that some top companies like Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Capgemini, Cognizant, Accenture Plc and Google are not going to shrink the fresher count despite the difficult times.

