Senapati (Manipur) [India], November 21 (ANI): An earthquake of a magnitude 2.8 on the Richter Scale hit the Senapati area of Manipur on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The earthquake hit at the depth of 10 km and tremors were felt at 0654 hours today.

Also Read | Earthquake in Manipur: Quake of Magnitude 2.8 on Richter Scale Hits Senapati.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:2.8, Occurred on 21-11-2020, 14:20:26 IST, Lat: 23.53 & Long: 94.19, Depth: 10 Km " NCS reported.

No causalities and damage to property have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Android 11 OS Update Coming To OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series Next Month.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)