Imphal, November 21: An earthquake of magnitude of 2.8 on the Richter Scale hit Manipur during the morning hours of Saturday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt at 06:54 am today in Senapati. According to the National Center for Seismology, there is no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property because of the quake.

In May this year, two back to back earthquakes struck Manipur, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The two earthquakes were reported within 13 minutes of each other. The first one, measuring 5.5, took place around 13 kilometres south-west of Moirang town in Bishnupur district at 8.12 pm. It was followed by another tremor, measuring 2.6, that took place around 20 kilometres west-south-west of the same town. What is Earthquake? What Are The Causes and Effects of Seismic Waves? Know Everything About This Natural Occurrence.

Here's the tweet:

Earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale occurred in Senapati, Manipur at 0654 hours today: National Center for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2020

In October, a study revealed that the recent earthquakes in different parts of India, albeit of small magnitudes, have occurred due to foreshocks and swarms. A top official of the Geological Survey of India (GSI) warned that frequent tremors were a matter of concern in the subcontinent, where several areas are prone to major seismic activities.

