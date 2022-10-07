Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 7 (ANI): Two Indian Army personnel including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) lost their lives and another was injured on Thursday after the barrel of a T-90 tank burst during a field firing exercise in Babina Cantonment near Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, said Indian Army officials.

The Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident.

"During the Annual Firing at Babina Field Firing Ranges on October 6, 2022, a tank barrel burst took place. The tank was manned by a crew of three personnel. The crew was provided immediate medical aid and evacuated to Military Hospital Babina," the Indian Army statement reads.

It further said that the Commander and the Gunner, unfortunately, succumbed to burn injuries adding that the driver is out of danger and under treatment.

The Indian Army expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families of the soldiers who lost their lives in the accident.

The incident is under further investigation. (ANI)

