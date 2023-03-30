Ghaziabad (UP), Mar 30 (PTI) Two people have been arrested for allegedly stealing an idol of goddess Durga from a temple here and vandalising two statues of Lord Hanuman, throwing one of them outside and pouring acid on it, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday and the perpetrators -- Deepanshu and Hasan -- were arrested on Wednesday evening, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ravi Kumar said.

Also Read | Ram Navami 2023: Mahatma Gandhi's Assassin Nathuram Godse's Picture Displayed During Shobha Yatra in Hyderabad (Watch Video).

They had stolen a statue of goddess Durga and vandalised two statues of Lord Hanuman. They threw one of the idols of Lord Hanuman outside the Shiv Mandir in the Misalgarhi area and poured acid on it, police said.

Following the incident, members of some Hindu outfits created a ruckus, they said.

Also Read | Pakistan Begins Process for Outsourcing Airport Operations.

The DCP said the theft and vandalism was reported at the Masuri police station by the temple's priest Servesh Diwedi.

The acid was from an invertor's battery, the priest had said.

The accused were sent to jail on Thursday after being produced before a court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)