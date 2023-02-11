Ambala, Feb 11 (PTI) Days after some unidentified men ransacked the office of the Anti-Terrorist Front India here, two people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Manjind Singh and Praveen Chauhan. They were produced in a local court which sent them to one-day police remand, they said.

The office of Anti-Terrorist Front India, a non-government organisation, was ransacked on February 4 and its president Viresh Shandilya had lodged a police complaint in the matter.

In his complaint, Shandilya had stated that some unidentified people ransacked his office in his absence and damaged a computer and other items.

