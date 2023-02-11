Nashik, February 11: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which shares power with the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, on Saturday announced the 'Mahavijay 2024' resolve aimed at winning at least 200 seats in the next Assembly polls and maximum Lok Sabha seats from the state.

In his address, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule explained the outline of the 'Mahavijay 2024'.

On the concluding day of the two-day meet, senior BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Eknath Shinde-BJP government is legitimate and it will not only complete its tenure but will also win one-and-half times more seats and come to power again (in 2024 polls). "We will win 200 seats," he said. Shashikant Warise Death Case: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders SIT Probe Into Murder of Ratnagiri Journalist.

Fadnavis' remarks are viewed as a swipe at the Uddhav Thacekray-led Shiv Sena faction which has been predicting the collapse of the state government which came to power in June 2022 after Shinde pulled down the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Without naming Shiv Sena (UBT), he said the incumbent state government is not of "gaddars" (traitors) but of "khuddars" (self-respecting) people. Fadnavis said he was confident the Supreme Court will rule in "our" favour, a reference to the disqualification plea filed by the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction against 16 MLAs of the Eknath Shinde-led group.

“What we have done was legal, as per the Constitutional norms and the law was properly studied, and therefore, the result will be in our favour. People have started saying the Election Commission verdict will be in their favour.

"If the Election Commission or the Supreme Court gives a verdict in their favour it will be right, but if it is against them it will be unconstitutional! Opponents are raising the question mark on supreme institutions of the country," he said.

Fadnavis said the incumbent government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is a legitimate government. "This government will not only complete its tenure but it will also win one-and-half times more seats and come to power again in the state. This 'Mahavijay' mission of the party should not stop till the 2024 elections," he added.

Notably, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut have been saying the state government will not last long. In the 2019 state Assembly polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats in the 288-member House. The BJP's then ally Shiv Sena (undivided) had won 56 seats, but the saffron allies fell out over the post of the chief minister.

He refuted the criticism that the government was illegal and that many members (of Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde) will be disqualified (by the apex court). "This message is being spread so that the remaining 10-15 MLAs (in the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena camp) don't defect. Whatever we have done is as per the rules and adhering to the Constitution," Fadnavis said. Shashikant Warise Murder Case: Sharad Pawar Says Maharashtra Law and Order Worsening, Doubts Seriousness of State Government.

He said that Maha Vikas Aghadi's rule (from November 2019 to June 2022) was marked by corruption and that no efforts were made for the development of the state. Cautioning BJP workers against complacency, Fadnavis said the BJP has seen only victory since 2014 but it shouldn't go into their heads.

"Introspection of even a single defeat is necessary. Though we are leaders, do not let the activist in us die. Otherwise, our situation will be like the Congress,” he said, adding the people discuss the defeat of the BJP more than its victory.

Observing that BJP shouldn't be viewed as the party only of leaders as it will ruin its future.

The former chief minister asked BJP leaders and workers to become active on social media, saying most of the voters in the 2024 elections will be from the 18-25 age group.

Fadnavis said the BJP decided to organise the state executive meeting in Nashik as the city has special importance in the journey of the party.

“A resolve made here gets the blessings of Lord Ram. This is the land of Sant Nivruttinath, the guru of Sant Dnyaneshwar. This is the land where we gave the 'Shat Pratishat BJP' slogan. Though people laughed at us at that time, we completed the dream and turned it into a reality,” he added.

On the occasion, the BJP appointed MLC Shrikant Bharatiya as the election in-charge.

Union ministers from Maharashtra, including Piyush Goyal, Kapil Patil, and Bharti Pawar, state ministers, BJP secretaries Pankaja Munde and Vinod Tawde, Assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar, BJP MPs, and other office-bearers attended the conclave.